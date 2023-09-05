Ambrit International School in Rome is seeking a qualified Early Childhood educator.
The candidate must be an English mother-tongue and have an Italian work permit or an EU passport.
If interested, please send your CV and letter of presentation to ambrit@ambrit-rome.com.
EC teacher needed - immediate start - temporary
Via Filippo Tajani 50
