EC teacher needed - immediate start - temporary

Jobs vacant

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Ambrit International School in Rome is seeking a qualified Early Childhood educator.

The candidate must be an English mother-tongue and have an Italian work permit or an EU passport.

If interested, please send your CV and letter of presentation to ambrit@ambrit-rome.com.

