Early years teacher - outdoor educational project

Searching for experience outdoor educator/teacher familiar with Reggio Emilia approach.

Full time 9-15 in Vejo, car is a MUST.

More info: https://drive.google.com/file/d/17LCCZtTGZ7ibypMOZd6I0fCANGoti7lC/view?usp=drivesdk

General Info

Price info Salary according to experience (12-18.000)
Address Via del Prato della Corte, 230, Roma, RM, Italia
Email address forestschoolrome@gmail.com

View on Map

