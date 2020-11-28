Early years teacher - outdoor educational project
Searching for experience outdoor educator/teacher familiar with Reggio Emilia approach.
Full time 9-15 in Vejo, car is a MUST.
More info: https://drive.google.com/file/d/17LCCZtTGZ7ibypMOZd6I0fCANGoti7lC/view?usp=drivesdk
General Info
Price info Salary according to experience (12-18.000)
Address Via del Prato della Corte, 230, Roma, RM, Italia
Email address forestschoolrome@gmail.com
Early years teacher - outdoor educational project
Via del Prato della Corte, 230, Roma, RM, Italia
