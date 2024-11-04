We are seeking to expand our teaching team in this unique opportunity in our growing Early Years and Primary school. We follow the English National Curriculum and believe in offering a well-balanced, rigorous and holistic learning experience for our students.
All candidates must have:
- English mother tongue
- The right to be employed in Italy
- Teaching / Assistant qualification
- Experience teaching the English National Curriculum
Candidates should apply by sending their CV and application letter to info@bigbritishschool.it.
Start date: 1st September 2025
Early Years and Primary Teacher and Assistant
Via di Macchia Saponara 247, 00124
Early Years and Primary Teacher and Assistant
