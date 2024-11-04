Early Years and Primary Teacher and Assistant

We are seeking to expand our teaching team in this unique opportunity in our growing Early Years and Primary school. We follow the English National Curriculum and believe in offering a well-balanced, rigorous and holistic learning experience for our students.

All candidates must have:

- English mother tongue

- The right to be employed in Italy

- Teaching / Assistant qualification

- Experience teaching the English National Curriculum

Candidates should apply by sending their CV and application letter to info@bigbritishschool.it.

Start date: 1st September 2025