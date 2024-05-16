25 C
Classifieds Jobs vacant

Early Year Class Teacher at BIG British International School

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Seeking a highly motivated and energetic Nursery teacher to join our team in this unique opportunity as we enter the second year of our fast-growing school. Following the English National Curriculum we offer a balanced, rigorous and holistic learning experience for our students.

Our new purpose-built campus includes indoor and outdoor sports facilities, equestrian riding school and a farm.

As part of the B.I.G group of schools our teachers benefit from a range of opportunities to open up new horizons, promote skills development and encourage collaboration.

Requirements:

English mother tongue

Qualified Teacher Status

Experience teaching children aged 3-5 years old

European passport/ right to be employed in Italy

Candidates should apply by sending their CV and application letter to info@bigbritishschool.it.

We are committed to safeguarding the whole school community; applicants must ensure at least two referees from previous employer/s. An offer of employment will be subject to criminal background checks and immigration authorisation if applicable.

Start date: 1st September 2024

Apply by: 31st May 2024

Salary: Undisclosed

General Info

Address Via di Macchia Saponara, 245, 00125 Roma RM, Italia
Email address info@bigbritishschool.it

View on Map

