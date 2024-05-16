Seeking a highly motivated and energetic Nursery teacher to join our team in this unique opportunity as we enter the second year of our fast-growing school. Following the English National Curriculum we offer a balanced, rigorous and holistic learning experience for our students.
Our new purpose-built campus includes indoor and outdoor sports facilities, equestrian riding school and a farm.
As part of the B.I.G group of schools our teachers benefit from a range of opportunities to open up new horizons, promote skills development and encourage collaboration.
Requirements:
English mother tongue
Qualified Teacher Status
Experience teaching children aged 3-5 years old
European passport/ right to be employed in Italy
Candidates should apply by sending their CV and application letter to info@bigbritishschool.it.
We are committed to safeguarding the whole school community; applicants must ensure at least two referees from previous employer/s. An offer of employment will be subject to criminal background checks and immigration authorisation if applicable.
Start date: 1st September 2024
Apply by: 31st May 2024
Salary: Undisclosed
General Info
View on Map
Early Year Class Teacher at BIG British International School
Via di Macchia Saponara, 245, 00125 Roma RM, Italia
Latest news
Latest Whats'on
Latest Classifieds
Latest Yellow Pages
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
Early Year Class Teacher at BIG British International School
CASSIA - Bright and spacious 1-bedroom penthouse
Incredible villa in Formello near St. George's School