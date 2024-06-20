37.3 C
Classifieds Jobs vacant

Early Childhood Teaching Assistant - Marymount International School

Marymount International School is seeking a Full Time Early Childhood Teaching Assistant for the 2024-2025 academic year; start date August 21st, 2024. Fluent English speakers are asked to contact essecretary@marymountrome.com to obtain the Application Form.

Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
