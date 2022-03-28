COZY ORIENTAL-STYLE FURNISHED FLAT IN MONTE MARIO ALTO
fully furnished ground floor flat 48m2 entrance hall, equipped kitchen with small table and dishwasher, bathroom, laundry closet with washing machine, a big bedroom with oriental-style wooden double bed, library, TV, Wifi and table.
5 minute walk to Monte Mario train station, located in a quiet dead end street.
Available from July 2022. Long-term rental.
Via Vincenzo Troya, 00135 Roma RM, Italia