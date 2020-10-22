Cozy 2-bedroom attico with terrace near St. George's British School

Via Cassia - We have a delightful and cozy attico renting on the 8th and top floor of a residential building with full-time concierge service. It is a gate-community and has a lot of communal gardens. The apartment is made up of a living and dining area, eat-in kitchen, 2 bedrooms (one double, one single) and a bathroom with tub. The landlord is willing to add a shower upon request. The apartment is renting fully furnished as per photos. There is a fireplace in the living room which uses pellets and is connected to the heating. A/C in home. There is a 25-m2 terrace with a spectacular view of Rome and the surrounding mountains!! The apartment is very bright and quiet. AVAILABLE: in one month from offer. Renting €950 + €150 condominium, lease 3+2 years opting for cedolare secca, to referenced individuals. For more information and/or appointments, please contact Bonnie Rose-Zanni (American) at +393474009753 (WhatsApp) or email: info@immobiliarezanni.com, Finder's Fee Separate.