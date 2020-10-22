Cozy 2-bedroom attico with terrace near St. George's British School

Via Cassia - We have a delightful and cozy attico renting on the 8th and top floor of a residential building with full-time concierge service. It is a gate-community and has a lot of communal gardens. The apartment is made up of a living and dining area, eat-in kitchen, 2 bedrooms (one double, one single) and a bathroom with tub. The landlord is willing to add a shower upon request. The apartment is renting fully furnished as per photos. There is a fireplace in the living room which uses pellets and is connected to the heating. A/C in home. There is a 25-m2 terrace with a spectacular view of Rome and the surrounding mountains!! The apartment is very bright and quiet. AVAILABLE: in one month from offer. Renting €950 + €150 condominium, lease 3+2 years opting for cedolare secca, to referenced individuals. For more information and/or appointments, please contact Bonnie Rose-Zanni (American) at +393474009753 (WhatsApp) or email: info@immobiliarezanni.com, Finder's Fee Separate.

General Info

Price info €950 + condomninium
Address Via Cassia, 1280, 00189 Roma RM, Italia
Email address info@immobiliarezanni.com
View on Map

Cozy 2-bedroom attico with terrace near St. George's British School

Via Cassia, 1280, 00189 Roma RM, Italia
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
72426
