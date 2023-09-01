We are looking for positive, highly motivated people with a passion for working with students aged 6 – 17, available in September/October to work as a counselor on residential international school trips. Programs are from 3 to 5 nights during the week in Umbria. Preferred qualifications include: native English speaker, experience working and leading youth in a camp setting. If interested send CV to info@alphabetcamps.com
Counselor Positions for School Trips in September/October
