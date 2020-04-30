Cosy, Sunny Studio near Piazza del Popolo / Piazza di Spagna

Excellent location on Passeggiata di Ripetta, in the heart of Rome’s historic center, the apartment is available for short-term monthly rentals of 2 to 18 months.

A short walk to the Villa Borghese park, nearby public transport by bus and subway

The apartment is on a mezzanine between the third and fourth floors. It is quiet and has a small balcony, A/C, heating, and Wifi. There is an elevator in the building. Restaurants and grocery stores just a 3 minute walk away.

General Info

Price info Monthly rental 905 Euros (including bills)
Address Passeggiata di Ripetta 22
Email address sansonisilvia@hotmail.com
Image Gallery
1 of 7
Cosy, Sunny Studio near Piazza del Popolo / Piazza di Spagna

Passeggiata di Ripetta 22
