Fri, 07 July 2023
Copywriter and content specialist

We seek an experienced copywriter and content specialist, present in our centrally situated office by the Pantheon.

Mother tongue fluency in English. Proficiency in Italian is desirable but not necessary.

It is essential that you have the right to live and work in Italy to apply for this role.

Address Via Giustiniani, 23, 00186 Roma RM, Italia
Email address info@walksinsiderome.com
