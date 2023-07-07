We seek an experienced copywriter and content specialist, present in our centrally situated office by the Pantheon.
Mother tongue fluency in English. Proficiency in Italian is desirable but not necessary.
It is essential that you have the right to live and work in Italy to apply for this role.
Copywriter and content specialist
Via Giustiniani, 23, 00186 Roma RM, Italia
