10.7 C
Rome (IT)
Mon, 22 January 2024
Italy's news in English
Ambrit 1920 x 116
Ambrit 1920 x 116
Ambrit 1920 x 116
RIS H1 700x180
  1. Home
  2. Classifieds
  3. Content Creator & Social Media Manager
Classifieds Jobs vacant

Content Creator & Social Media Manager

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

We are hiring a content creator and social media manager for a full time position. Most of the content produced will be almost exclusively short videos (short videos) so we are looking for individuals capable of writing video content and featuring in the videos.

Responsibilities include:

- Social Media Management (Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, Twitter, YouTube)

- Content creation (videos, photos, reels, graphics)

- Manage and coordinate photo and video shoots

- Knowledge of Google and Facebook Ads, data analysis and reporting skills

- Good organisational skills, lots of creativity, ability to work in a team.

- Excellent writing and communication skills

Experience in Travel and Food is a bonus

Marymount - International School Rome
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Ambrit 320 x 480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
RIS H5 1400x360

More like this
Related

Jobs vacant

Travel Agency- Remote working

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Notre Dame SoA Rome Studies Program Hiring

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Primary School Teacher at B.I.G. British International School in Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

ENGLISH TEACHER

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Mexican restaurant looking for staff

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Accent Global Learning Rome hiring an Academic Coordinator and an Assistant Programs Coordinator

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Segretario/a legale - Roma

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Part-time English Mother-tongue Teacher

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -