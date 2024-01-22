Content Creator & Social Media Manager

We are hiring a content creator and social media manager for a full time position. Most of the content produced will be almost exclusively short videos (short videos) so we are looking for individuals capable of writing video content and featuring in the videos.
Responsibilities include:
- Social Media Management (Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, Twitter, YouTube)
- Content creation (videos, photos, reels, graphics)
- Manage and coordinate photo and video shoots
- Knowledge of Google and Facebook Ads, data analysis and reporting skills
- Good organisational skills, lots of creativity, ability to work in a team.
- Excellent writing and communication skills
Experience in Travel and Food is a bonus
