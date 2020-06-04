Communications Manager - Rome

The head office of a female Catholic Religious Order based in Monteverde, Rome seeks a Communications Manager. This senior role will support the Leadership Team with their communication to the Congregation around the world. This will include developing appropriate systems and strategies to support communication within the organisation as well as promoting the public image and mission of the Congregation at the international level.

The ideal candidate should have at least five to eight years’ experience in a senior communications role, preferably at an international level, with an advanced University Degree in a relevant discipline. Candidates should be fluent, both written and spoken, in English, as well as either French or Spanish with knowledge of digital communication technologies and software.

To apply, please send your CV and a letter of application in English to romecommunication2020@gmail.com. A more detailed job description is available by writing to the same email address. Closing date for applications is 19th June 2020. Interviews will be held at the end of June with a view to appointing a candidate by the start of September 2020.

General Info

Email address romecommunication2020@gmail.com
