Comfortable new room available.
Fully furnished room private entrance and bath. New furnishings. Near Porta Maggiore. AC, Smart TV, WIFI included. More details 3397893853.
General Info
Price info Monthly 650+utilities
Address Via di Porta Maggiore, 71, 00185 Roma RM, Italy
Email address mnz145@gmail.com
