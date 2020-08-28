Comfortable new room available.

Fully furnished room private entrance and bath. New furnishings. Near Porta Maggiore. AC, Smart TV, WIFI included. More details 3397893853.

General Info

Price info Monthly 650+utilities
Address Via di Porta Maggiore, 71, 00185 Roma RM, Italy
Email address mnz145@gmail.com

Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
