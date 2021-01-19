Come and join our small and vibrant team at the Australian Embassy to the Holy See!

We are looking for a Policy, Events and Research Officer for 12 months. The position is based in Rome and will involve regular outreach with a network of contacts at the Holy See and beyond.

Details can be found at https://www.amrislive.com/wizards_v2/ahc/vacancyView.php?requirementId=467&source=GN

Applications close 1 February 2021.
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985.
