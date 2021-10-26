Cleaner/ Helper job (Part-time)

Hello,

I can work as a helper/ cleaner and do all soughts of job. Please let me know if there's any availability. +393887791900

General Info

Price info 12 euro per hour (negotiable)
Address via dell pigneto 1
Email address srivastwasaurav2612@gmail.com

