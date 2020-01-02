CIRCO MASSIMO VERY LARGE APARTMENT WITH TERRACE
VIA FONTE DI FAUNO (Circo Massimo) - 230 sqm large representative apartment, 1st floor with large 70 sqm terrace, private lift into apartment, large bright living room, dining room, study, 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, furnished kitchen. Autonomous heating, air conditioning, parking for 2 cars, doorman. Monthly rent Euro 5500. PROPERTY INTERNATIONAL ROME SERVICES 065743170 info@propertyrome.net www.propertyrome.net
Via della Fonte di Fauno, 00153 Roma RM, Italia