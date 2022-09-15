The New Chamber Singers, Rome's English-speaking chamber choir, has vacancies for tenors and basses who can read music. Franck, Byrd, Dvorak, Tchaikovsky and others on this season's programme.
General Info
Address Via Umberto Saba 96
Choir vacancies
Via Umberto Saba 96
