Choir vacancies

The New Chamber Singers, Rome's English-speaking chamber choir, has vacancies for tenors and basses who can read music. Franck, Byrd, Dvorak, Tchaikovsky and others on this season's programme.

General Info

Address Via Umberto Saba 96

View on Map

Choir vacancies

Via Umberto Saba 96

