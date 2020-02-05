Chatty english speaker for two bilingual girls

Looking for a Briton willing to come to ours twice a week to play with our 9 y.o. and her little sister. School runs might be included.

General Info

Price info negotiable
Address Via Bagnoregio, 00189 Roma RM, Italia
Email address barbara@b-n.it

View on Map

Chatty english speaker for two bilingual girls

Via Bagnoregio, 00189 Roma RM, Italia

RELATED ARTICLES

Qualified English Mother tongue Teacher Olgiata
Jobs vacant

Qualified English Mother tongue Teacher Olgiata

Tour Leader wanted for small group tours around the city center
Jobs vacant

Tour Leader wanted for small group tours around the city center

Business English Teacher in Pomezia
Jobs vacant

Business English Teacher in Pomezia

Mother tongue English teachers needed
Jobs vacant

Mother tongue English teachers needed

Assistant manager at tour operator
Jobs vacant

Assistant manager at tour operator

Qualified English Teachers
Jobs vacant

Qualified English Teachers

ENGLISH TEACHER WANTED
Jobs vacant

ENGLISH TEACHER WANTED

P/t English teacher needed for project in school morn & early afternoon
Jobs vacant

P/t English teacher needed for project in school morn & early afternoon

Kindergarden teacher
Jobs vacant

Kindergarden teacher

British School Group
Jobs vacant

British School Group

Nanny from SOUTH OF ENGLAND
Jobs vacant

Nanny from SOUTH OF ENGLAND

Administrative, Organisational & Data Handling Assistant
Jobs vacant

Administrative, Organisational & Data Handling Assistant

Marketing & Sales Manager Tourism/Corporate
Jobs vacant

Marketing & Sales Manager Tourism/Corporate

KS1-KS2 teacher
Jobs vacant

KS1-KS2 teacher

English Instructors in zone Latina/Aprilia/Pomezia
Jobs vacant

English Instructors in zone Latina/Aprilia/Pomezia