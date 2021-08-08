Certificated English Teacher.

"I am a retired teacher with 22yr of experience, holding a credential in ART and a TEFL license to teach English. My husband and I are relocating to Italy this year. We are looking for a house to rent while offering lessons and tutoring in English and/or Art. We are hoping to find a home that needs caretakers, or discounted accommodations in return for tutoring. I have experience working with all ages, families, and individuals who want to learn English.

Our choice of relocation area is flexible, based on availability of housing and prospective clients. If you are interested in my services, have a property for rent or caretaking, please contact me. We will be available January 1, 2022. Thanks

Tina M. Spivey

indsisiv2@yahoo.com

1 (559) 908-0504

indsisiv2@yahoo.com
