29.8 C
Rome (IT)
Tue, 10 October 2023
Italy's news in English
AOSR H1 1920 x 116
AOSR H1 1920 x 116
AOSR H1 1920 x 116
Santa Cecilia 700x180
  1. Home
  2. Classifieds
  3. CELTA QUALIFIED TEACHER WITH YL EXPERIENCE NEEDED ASAP
Classifieds Jobs vacant

CELTA QUALIFIED TEACHER WITH YL EXPERIENCE NEEDED ASAP

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Tues. and Wed. 11.00-13.00 1a media

Wed. 9.00-11.00 and 11.00-13.00 2a elementare

NEAR METRO B SANTA MARIA DEL SOCCORSO STATION

General Info

Address Viale Manzoni 22

View on Map

CELTA QUALIFIED TEACHER WITH YL EXPERIENCE NEEDED ASAP

Viale Manzoni 22

Mater Dei H2 724x450
Ambrit 1920 x 190
Ambrit 1920 x 190
Ambrit 1920 x 190
Paideia H3 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Marymount - International School Rome

More like this
Related

Jobs vacant

QUALIFIED ENGLISH TEACHERS

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Acorn International School seeking IBDP Coordinator and Teachers for a variety of subjects for the 24/25 school year.

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

English speakers wanted

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Acorn International School Seeks Mandarin teacher for afterschool activities

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Elementary School Monitor - Marymount International School

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

The American University of Rome is seeking

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Acorn International School Seeks Science teacher for immediate start

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

RIS Rome International School is looking for a Maths teacher, with immediate availability.

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -