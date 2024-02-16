13.7 C
Jobs vacant

CELTA QUALIFIED TEACHER WITH YL EXPERIENCE NEEDED ASAP

Wanted in Rome

Date:

IH Rome is currently hiring CELTA-qualified (or equivalent) English Language

Teachers with younger learner experience for the following courses and

locations, starting immediately:

*** 30 minute walk from metro B Marconi station (zona Colombo/Grotta

Perfetta). Wednesday 14.30-16.30 medie movers and flyers - 30 hours

URGENT

*** 20 min walk from San Giovanni metro A station (near via Gallia)

- Wednesday 15.30-17.30 PET prep teens (1 teacher needed)

30 hours total start URGENTLY

*** 14 minute walk from Malatesta metro C station (Torpignattara/Casilina area)

Tuesdays 14.30-16.30; middle school MOVERS/FLYERS/KET (3 teachers needed)- 30 hours total start URGENTLY

*** Tuesdays 15.00-17.00 (5 teachers needed); Wednesdays 14.30-16.30 (5 teachers needed); Thursdays 15.00-17.00 (2 teachers) Montesacro/Talenti/Tufello/Nomentana/viale Ionio area: Liceo teens KET/PET/FCE/CAE prep- 30 hours total start URGENTLY

send email with CV to: didactic@ihromamz.it

General Info

Address Viale Manzoni 22

View on Map

