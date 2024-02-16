IH Rome is currently hiring CELTA-qualified (or equivalent) English Language
Teachers with younger learner experience for the following courses and
locations, starting immediately:
*** 30 minute walk from metro B Marconi station (zona Colombo/Grotta
Perfetta). Wednesday 14.30-16.30 medie movers and flyers - 30 hours
URGENT
*** 20 min walk from San Giovanni metro A station (near via Gallia)
- Wednesday 15.30-17.30 PET prep teens (1 teacher needed)
30 hours total start URGENTLY
*** 14 minute walk from Malatesta metro C station (Torpignattara/Casilina area)
Tuesdays 14.30-16.30; middle school MOVERS/FLYERS/KET (3 teachers needed)- 30 hours total start URGENTLY
*** Tuesdays 15.00-17.00 (5 teachers needed); Wednesdays 14.30-16.30 (5 teachers needed); Thursdays 15.00-17.00 (2 teachers) Montesacro/Talenti/Tufello/Nomentana/viale Ionio area: Liceo teens KET/PET/FCE/CAE prep- 30 hours total start URGENTLY
send email with CV to: didactic@ihromamz.it
General Info
Send an email
View on Map
CELTA QUALIFIED TEACHER WITH YL EXPERIENCE NEEDED ASAP
Viale Manzoni 22
Latest news
Latest Whats'on
Latest Classifieds
Latest Yellow Pages
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
Tour leaders wanted French and/or Spanish, German speaking
Trinity School - Accademia Linguistica
Cycling in Rome, Lazio and nearby regions