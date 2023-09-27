27.7 C
Rome (IT)
Wed, 27 September 2023
Italy's news in English
RCC 1920 x 116
RCC 1920 x 116
RCC 1920 x 116
Marymount - International School Rome
  1. Home
  2. Classifieds
  3. CELTA qualified teacher needed
Classifieds Jobs vacant

CELTA qualified teacher needed

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

CELTA QUALIFIED TEACHER WITH YL EXPERIENCE NEEDED ASAP- 9.00-11.00 MON.-THURS. NEAR METRO B SANTA MARIA DEL SOCCORSO STATION ROME - CV TO: DIDACTIC@IHROMAMZ.IT

General Info

Address Viale Manzoni 22

View on Map

CELTA qualified teacher needed

Viale Manzoni 22

Mater Dei H2 724x450
Paideia 1920x190
Paideia 1920x190
Paideia 1920x190
Paideia H3 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
JCU 1400x360

More like this
Related

Jobs vacant

Acorn International School seeks English Language and Literature teacher for Middle School

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Northlands International - S.T.E.M & Forest School teacher IMMEDIATE START

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Welcoming Agent

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

St George’s is seeking an experienced Drama Teacher

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

QUALIFIED ENGLISH TEACHERS

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Acorn International School seeks teachers for the Elementary School Substitution Roster. Immediate start date.

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Acorn International School seeks Math teacher/assistant for immediate start

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Acorn International School seeks flexible ESL Teacher for High School and Middle School

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -