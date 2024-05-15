25.9 C
Accommodation vacant in town

CASSIA - Bright and spacious 1-bedroom penthouse

By: Wanted in Rome

CASSIA - Via San Godenzo - We have an amazing penthouse renting in a residential building near Via Cassia. It is on the 5th and top floor and has a 75m2 terrace with an amazing view over the city. The flat is 70m2 and is made up of a living room, dining room, open kitchen, spacious bedroom and bathroom ensuite. A/C. The flat is renting completely furnished. Private box for one car. Monthly rent: € 1600. Available: July 2024. Renting to expats and diplomats. References requested. For more information and appointments, please contact Bonnie Rose-Zanni (American) at +393474009753 or send email to: info@immobiliarezanni.com. Real Estate Finder's Fee Separate.

General Info

Price info € 1600.
Address Via Pietro Romani 170
CASSIA - Bright and spacious 1-bedroom penthouse

Via Pietro Romani 170

