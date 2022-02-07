Cambridge Exam Expert

Dear Sir/Madam,

I am a mother tongue English tutor with 5 years of experience in helping Italian students pass their Cambridge exams. Having guided many students through the Starters-Movers-Flyers-KET-PET-First exams, I'm confident I will be able to help you or your child get through the exams with a positive result.

With only 3 or 4 months left until the summer exam period, now is the best time to act to ensure success.

General Info

Address Rome, Metropolitan City of Rome, Italy

View on Map

Cambridge Exam Expert

Rome, Metropolitan City of Rome, Italy

SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
76414
Previous article Cleanings and check-in specialized
Next article Childrens Ballet Class in English!

RELATED ARTICLES

British Nanny/Personal Assistant
Jobs wanted

British Nanny/Personal Assistant

Private online tutor
Jobs wanted

Private online tutor

English mothertongue
Jobs wanted

English mothertongue

English teacher
Jobs wanted

English teacher

Online English Tutor
Jobs wanted

Online English Tutor

Dog sitter
Jobs wanted

Dog sitter

Multilingual Guy looks for Interesting Work
Jobs wanted

Multilingual Guy looks for Interesting Work

Babysitter
Jobs wanted

Babysitter

Baby sitter-colf Monday to Friday
Jobs wanted

Baby sitter-colf Monday to Friday

English Tutor/homework and child assistance
Jobs wanted

English Tutor/homework and child assistance

Mother Tongue English Teacher/Tutor
Jobs wanted

Mother Tongue English Teacher/Tutor

Private Chef
Services Jobs wanted

Private Chef

Dog sitter in Rome
Jobs wanted

Dog sitter in Rome

Excellent English Speaker/Dog Walker-Sitter/Household Jobs
Jobs wanted

Excellent English Speaker/Dog Walker-Sitter/Household Jobs

Mothertongue English Babysitter
Jobs wanted

Mothertongue English Babysitter