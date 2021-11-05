Business Development Specialist/Representative

An international, young, and dynamic company in the Rome Eur area, urgently selects German, French and Italian native speakers.

Selections are also underway for native speakers of English, Dutch, Swedish, Norwegian and Spanish for international IT / High-Tech projects of pre-sales, lead generation and marketing activities of our Fortune 500 clients. NO sale.

Main tasks: Business Development and sales support for international customers through the search, the implementation of contacts, the identification of potential customers and the generation of qualified leads.

Ideal candidates must have good communication skills, organizational skills and experience in customer service, and be in possession of valid documents to work in Italy.

A good knowledge of the English language is required.

Relevant and / or specific experiences in the sales / marketing sector and / or in the IT / High-Tech sector will be considered a plus.

Excellent economic treatment.

If you are motivated and love to work in a team, apply on our company website:

https://www.3d2b.com/careers

