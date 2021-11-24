Business Development Representative

International, young, and dynamic company in the Rome Eur area, urgently seeks German, French, Spanish and Italian native speakers.

Selections are also underway for native speakers of English, Dutch, and Swedish.

Primary duties include marketing and pre-sales support for your territory. Outbound and inbound calling for marketing and appointment setting purposes. Business Development and pre-sales support for international Fortune 500 clients through the search, the implementation of contacts, the identification of potential customers and the generation of qualified leads.

This is not an Inside Sales or Sales position. You will not carry a sales quota or commission. But rather a fixed salary for setting appointments and qualifying potential business opportunities for the Sales organization on the Client Account.

Ideal candidates must have good communication skills, organizational skills, and experience in customer service and/or business development and be in possession of valid documents to work in Italy.

A good knowledge of the English language is required.

Relevant and / or specific experiences in the sales / marketing sector and / or in the IT / High-Tech sector will be considered a plus.

- Competitive wages and contracting

- Fulltime, part time and Flex schedules

- On the job training

- Medical compensation

- Discount for gym and indoor pool membership

- Incentivized bonuses

If you are motivated and love to work in a team, apply on our company website:

https://www.3d2b.com/careers

or send your CV to jobs@3d2b.com
