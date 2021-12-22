Business Development Representative

International, young, and dynamic company based in Rome Eur area, is seeking native German, French, Dutch, Swedish and native English speakers for immediate job opportunities.

Primary duties include marketing and pre-sales support for your territory. Outbound and inbound calling for marketing and appointment setting purposes. Business Development and pre-sales support for international Fortune 500 clients through the search, the implementation of contacts, the identification of potential customers and the generation of qualified leads.

This opportunity is not an Inside Sales or Sales position. You will not carry a sales quota or commission, instead you will have a fixed salary for setting appointments and qualifying potential business opportunities for the Sales organization on the Client Account.

Ideal candidates must have good communication skills, organizational skills, and experience in customer service and/or business development and be in possession of valid documents to work in Italy.

A good knowledge of the English language is required.

Relevant or specific experiences in the sales/marketing or in the IT/High-Tech sectors will be considered a plus.

- Competitive wages and contracting

- Fulltime, part time and Flex schedules

- On the job training

- Medical compensation

- Discount for gym and indoor pool membership

- Incentivized bonuses

If you are motivated and love to work in a team, apply on our company website:

https://www.3d2b.com/careers

or send your CV to jobs@3d2b.com

General Info

Email address jobs@3d2b.com
76206
