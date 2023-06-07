BSR Programmes Manager

The British School at Rome (BSR) — the largest of the British International Research Institutes — is a centre of interdisciplinary research excellence in the Mediterranean supporting the full range of arts, humanities and social sciences. It creates an environment for work of international standing and impact from Britain and the Commonwealth, and a bridge into the intellectual and cultural heart of Rome and Italy.

We are seeking to appoint a Programmes Manager to play a vital role in the delivery of the BSR’s strategic mission. Applicants must have an excellent knowledge and understanding of the UK’s Higher Education, research and cultural environment and the right to work in the EU, as the BSR is not able to obtain work visas for candidates.

The position is full time with a permanent contract (six months’ probation).

The post-holder will be entitled to be enrolled into the Universities Superannuation Scheme (USS) pension scheme. Further details about the USS and the latest employee contribution rates may be found here: https://www.uss.co.uk.

Application

Applications — which should include a letter of application (one to two sides, explaining how your skills and experience are relevant to this post) and a curriculum vitae — should be sent as Word documents or PDFs to HRManager@bsrome.it. Two letters of reference will be requested from shortlisted candidates only.

Closing date for applications: 5 July 2023

For further details: https://bsr.ac.uk/job-opportunities