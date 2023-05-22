20.6 C
Classifieds Jobs vacant

Britannia International School of Rome - Full Time Early Years Teacher

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Britannia is looking for an English Mother Tongue Early Years Teacher - qualified with teaching experience for a full-time contract from September 2023 to June 2024. Applicants should forward CV to info@britanniainternationalschool.com

Address Via Ernesto Parisi, 11, 00134 Roma RM, Italia
Email address info@britanniainternationalschool.com

