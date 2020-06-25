Bright, remodeled 3-bedroom flat near the Aurelian Wall

Via Cesare Federici - We have a large, bright, recently renovated apartment renting semi-furnished to expats. (furniture in photos is tenant's who are willing to sell!) It is on the second floor of a residential building with concierge just outside the Aurelian Walls and steps from the Parco Scott which is part of the Appian Way Park. It has a large triple living room and study, a furnished kitchen, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms in marble and 1 utility bathroom, laundry room. There is a beautiful parquet flooring throughout the apartment, air conditioning, lighting throughout the apartment. Enclosed front and rear balconies (verandas), electric blinds on windows, double security front doors. Available: Sept. 15, 2020 maybe earlier. Monthly rent: €2,000 + Condominium and utilities. For more information, please contact Bonnie Rose-Zanni (American) at +393474009753 (WhatsApp & WeChat) at Immobiliare Zanni Real Estate Agency or send email to: info@immobiliare.com. Realtor's Finder's Fee Applied Separately

