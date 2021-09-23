Brand, new, furnished 1 bedroom flats

Aurelia Antica near the German School - We have beautiful 1-bedroom flats available near Villa Pamphili. The apartments are brand new and completely furnished. The living room has a kitchenette and the bathrooms have large showers. The flooring is Gress and the heating and A/C are independent. There is a condominium pool and garden in the compound. Parking for come, first serve. There is also a 24/7 concierge service. The apartments are AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY. Company leases welcome. Monthly rent: €1300. For more information and/or appointments, please contact Bonnie Rose-Zanni (American) at +393474009753 or send email to: info@immobiliarezanni.com. Finder's Fee Applied Separately