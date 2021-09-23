Brand, new, furnished 1 bedroom flats

Aurelia Antica near the German School - We have beautiful 1-bedroom flats available near Villa Pamphili. The apartments are brand new and completely furnished. The living room has a kitchenette and the bathrooms have large showers. The flooring is Gress and the heating and A/C are independent. There is a condominium pool and garden in the compound. Parking for come, first serve. There is also a 24/7 concierge service. The apartments are AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY. Company leases welcome. Monthly rent: €1300. For more information and/or appointments, please contact Bonnie Rose-Zanni (American) at +393474009753 or send email to: info@immobiliarezanni.com. Finder's Fee Applied Separately

General Info

Price info €1300
Address Via Aurelia Antica, 425, 00165 Roma RM, Italia
Email address info@immobiliarezanni.com
Image Gallery
1 of 12
Brand, new, furnished 1 bedroom flats - image 1
Brand, new, furnished 1 bedroom flats - image 1
Brand, new, furnished 1 bedroom flats - image 2
Brand, new, furnished 1 bedroom flats - image 2
Brand, new, furnished 1 bedroom flats - image 3
Brand, new, furnished 1 bedroom flats - image 3
Brand, new, furnished 1 bedroom flats - image 4
Brand, new, furnished 1 bedroom flats - image 4
Brand, new, furnished 1 bedroom flats - image 5
Brand, new, furnished 1 bedroom flats - image 5
Brand, new, furnished 1 bedroom flats - image 6
Brand, new, furnished 1 bedroom flats - image 6
Brand, new, furnished 1 bedroom flats - image 7
Brand, new, furnished 1 bedroom flats - image 7
Brand, new, furnished 1 bedroom flats - image 8
Brand, new, furnished 1 bedroom flats - image 8
Brand, new, furnished 1 bedroom flats - image 9
Brand, new, furnished 1 bedroom flats - image 9
Brand, new, furnished 1 bedroom flats - image 10
Brand, new, furnished 1 bedroom flats - image 10
Brand, new, furnished 1 bedroom flats - image 11
Brand, new, furnished 1 bedroom flats - image 11
Brand, new, furnished 1 bedroom flats - image 12
Brand, new, furnished 1 bedroom flats - image 12
Brand, new, furnished 1 bedroom flats - image 1
Brand, new, furnished 1 bedroom flats - image 2
Brand, new, furnished 1 bedroom flats - image 3
Brand, new, furnished 1 bedroom flats - image 4
Brand, new, furnished 1 bedroom flats - image 5
Brand, new, furnished 1 bedroom flats - image 6
Brand, new, furnished 1 bedroom flats - image 7
Brand, new, furnished 1 bedroom flats - image 8
Brand, new, furnished 1 bedroom flats - image 9
Brand, new, furnished 1 bedroom flats - image 10
Brand, new, furnished 1 bedroom flats - image 11
Brand, new, furnished 1 bedroom flats - image 12

View on Map

Brand, new, furnished 1 bedroom flats

Via Aurelia Antica, 425, 00165 Roma RM, Italia
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
75628
Previous article Parioli - amazing 3-bedroom remodeled flat
Next article English teacher

RELATED ARTICLES

Parioli - amazing 3-bedroom remodeled flat
Accommodation vacant in town

Parioli - amazing 3-bedroom remodeled flat

2-room flat near the Roman Forum
Accommodation vacant in town

2-room flat near the Roman Forum

Very bright 3-bedroom furnished flat in Monteverde Vecchio
Accommodation vacant in town

Very bright 3-bedroom furnished flat in Monteverde Vecchio

Fabulous "old Rome" Penthouse w/2 terraces
Accommodation vacant in town

Fabulous "old Rome" Penthouse w/2 terraces

250m2 flat + Terrace with stunning view of St. Peter's Basilica!
Accommodation vacant in town

250m2 flat + Terrace with stunning view of St. Peter's Basilica!

S. Peter Studio Apartment
Accommodation vacant in town

S. Peter Studio Apartment

Looking for apartments for expats!!
Accommodation vacant in town

Looking for apartments for expats!!

Piazza Bologna - super bright 2-bedroom penthouse
Accommodation vacant in town

Piazza Bologna - super bright 2-bedroom penthouse

1-bedroom flat in brand new apartment near FAO
Accommodation vacant in town

1-bedroom flat in brand new apartment near FAO

Garbatella attic (Metro B).
Accommodation vacant in town

Garbatella attic (Metro B).

Bright 2 bedroom apartment in Garbatella
Accommodation vacant in town

Bright 2 bedroom apartment in Garbatella

Flat for rent
Accommodation vacant in town

Flat for rent

Apartment in Testaccio
Accommodation vacant in town

Apartment in Testaccio

Delicious Mini-Apartment in Monti
Accommodation vacant in town

Delicious Mini-Apartment in Monti

Little apartment San Giovanni/Pigneto
Accommodation vacant in town

Little apartment San Giovanni/Pigneto