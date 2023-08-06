Bookkeeper/Accountant - Part-time

The American Women's Association of Rome seeks a part-time bookkeeper/accountant to assist with monthly financial recording keeping and reporting. The bookkeeper would also be required to assist the association to migrate financial records to a cloud-based accounting platform and assist the Treasurer to design a user-friendly accounting workflow for the Association. AWAR is a fully remote organization and work can be performed from any location. English speaker preferred but not required.
www.awar.org
Send an email
