  1. Home
  2. Classifieds
  3. Bookkeeper/Accountant - Part-time
Classifieds Jobs vacant

Bookkeeper/Accountant - Part-time

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

The American Women's Association of Rome seeks a part-time bookkeeper/accountant to assist with monthly financial recording keeping and reporting. The bookkeeper would also be required to assist the association to migrate financial records to a cloud-based accounting platform and assist the Treasurer to design a user-friendly accounting workflow for the Association. AWAR is a fully remote organization and work can be performed from any location. English speaker preferred but not required.

www.awar.org

