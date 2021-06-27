Bilingual kindergarden seeks English teachers
Bilingual kindergarden in Grottarossa (north of Rome) seeks English mothertongue teachers with a basic/intermediate Italian to work with children aged 3-6yrs old. Full time job, Monday to Friday, from September 1st. Please send your cv+photo.
General Info
Address Vicolo Di Grottarossa 129
Email address info@lacasettadeipulcini.it
