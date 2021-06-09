Bilingual kindergarden (north of Rome) seeks English teacher
Bilingual kindergarden seeks an English mother tongue teacher (with an intermediate level of Italian) or a bilingual Eng/ita to start from Sept.2021.
Full time job, 8 hrs a day, Monday to Friday.
Experience with kids aged 3/6 yrs old required.
Address Vicolo di Grottarossa, 00189 Roma RM, Italia
