  Bilingual kindergarden (north of Rome) seeks English mothertongue teacher
Jobs vacant

Bilingual kindergarden (north of Rome) seeks English mothertongue teacher

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

LA CASETTA DEI PULCINI seeks an English mother tongue teacher (with an intermediate level of Italian) or a bilingual Eng/ita to start immediately. Full-time job, 8 hrs a day, Monday to Friday. Experience with kids 3-6 yrs old required.

General Info

Address Vicolo di Grottarossa, 00189 Roma RM, Italia

View on Map

Bilingual kindergarden (north of Rome) seeks English mothertongue teacher

Vicolo di Grottarossa, 00189 Roma RM, Italia

