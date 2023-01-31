Bilingual kindergarden (north of Rome) seeks English mothertongue teacher

LA CASETTA DEI PULCINI seeks an English mother tongue teacher (with an intermediate level of Italian) or a bilingual Eng/ita to start immediately. Full-time job, 8 hrs a day, Monday to Friday. Experience with kids 3-6 yrs old required.
Vicolo di Grottarossa, 00189 Roma RM, Italia
