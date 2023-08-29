Looking for an English mother tongue babysitter for my 2yrs & 5yrs old kids. Afternoons from 16.30 to 19pm. Villaggio Olimpico
Babysitter vacancy
Villaggio Olimpico, 00196 Roma RM, Italia
