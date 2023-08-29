18.2 C
Rome (IT)
Wed, 30 August 2023
Italy's news in English
Classifieds Jobs vacant

Babysitter vacancy

Looking for an English mother tongue babysitter for my 2yrs & 5yrs old kids. Afternoons from 16.30 to 19pm. Villaggio Olimpico

Address Villaggio Olimpico, 00196 Roma RM, Italia

