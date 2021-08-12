Babysitter- Colf

20years experienced, good references , looks for a work Monday to Friday. For the further information pls contact.3337897981.

General Info

Address Via Jacomo Magnolino, 21,,. It

View on Map

Babysitter- Colf

Via Jacomo Magnolino, 21,,. It
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
75374
Previous article English Teacher
Next article In the cellar

RELATED ARTICLES

Certificated English Teacher.
Jobs wanted

Certificated English Teacher.

Certificated English Teacher.
Jobs wanted

Certificated English Teacher.

British Nanny/Personal Assistant
Jobs wanted

British Nanny/Personal Assistant

Creative freelancer/libero professionista creativo
Jobs wanted

Creative freelancer/libero professionista creativo

Looking for work
Jobs wanted

Looking for work

British mothertongue woman seeking job
Jobs wanted

British mothertongue woman seeking job

Bilingue : traduzioni e revisioni
Jobs wanted

Bilingue : traduzioni e revisioni

Dog sitter
Jobs wanted

Dog sitter

Multilingual Guy looks for Interesting Work
Jobs wanted

Multilingual Guy looks for Interesting Work

Babysitter
Jobs wanted

Babysitter

Baby sitter-colf Monday to Friday
Jobs wanted

Baby sitter-colf Monday to Friday

English Tutor/homework and child assistance
Jobs wanted

English Tutor/homework and child assistance

Mother Tongue English Teacher/Tutor
Jobs wanted

Mother Tongue English Teacher/Tutor

Private Chef
Services Jobs wanted

Private Chef

Dog sitter in Rome
Jobs wanted

Dog sitter in Rome