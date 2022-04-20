AXA 3-bedroom flat with huge

AXA - Via Fanocle - Extremely bright apartment in a beatiful residential area. It is actually situated on the top floor of a large villa. There is one apatment on the ground floor and one on the top floor. This apartment is 140m2 with a huge terrace approx. 130m2! It is made up of a large living and dining area with access to the terrace, 3 bedrooms, eat-in kitchen, 2 bathrooms. Independent heating. Parking in garage for 2 cars. Available: june.. Monthly rent: €1150 + €50 circa AXA consortium fee. For more information and/or appointments, contact Bonnie Rose-Zanni (America) at +393474009753 or via email: info@immobiliarezanni.com. Finder's Fee Separate

https://www.immobiliare.it/agenzie-immobiliari/168346/zanni-roma/