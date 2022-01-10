Aventino - remodeled 3 bedroom townhouse

(photos upon request) Aventino - Piazza del Tempio di Diana - We have an extremely interesting and unique property available in Aventino, just steps from the FAO building and Circo Massimo metro stop. It's a townhouse actually with overlooking a private garden with Roman ruins and a Roman road!! The townhouse is on 3 floors and is approx. 150m2 in all. The entrance floor has a living room and a dining room; the 1st floor has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms (one with shower, one with tub); the basement is very bright as it has windows in all of the rooms except the laundry room and informal dining area: furnished kitchen, bathroom with shower, informal dining area, laundry room, 3rd bedroom or study, storage under the stairs. The entire property has just been remodeled and never lived in. Marble floors and parquet in bedrooms upstairs. Alarm. Available immediately. Renting for €2500 to referenced individuals/expats. References requested. For more information and/or appointments, please contact Bonnie Rose-Zanni (American) at +393474009753 or write to: info@immobiliarezanni.com. Real Estate Agency Finder's Fee Applied.

