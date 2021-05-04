Assistant Secretary General

She works in close collaboration and assists the Leadership Team of the international religious organization by providing administrative support.

REQUIRED SKILLS

• Very good written and oral communication skills

• Capacity to write and speak fluently in English and Italian

• Good knowledge of Religious life or willingness to develop this

• Very good PC skills including Word, Excel and Powerpoint

• Good organization skills

• Discretion

• Ability to work in collaboration with others in an international and multicultural context
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
74551
Previous article 4-bedroom flat with LARGE TERRACE

RELATED ARTICLES

Bilingual kindergarden (north of Rome) seeks English teacher
Jobs vacant

Bilingual kindergarden (north of Rome) seeks English teacher

ENGLISH TEACHER
Jobs vacant

ENGLISH TEACHER

Seeking Summer Camp Counsellors
Jobs vacant

Seeking Summer Camp Counsellors

ESL Teachers
Jobs vacant

ESL Teachers

Part time Drama Teacher
Jobs vacant

Part time Drama Teacher

English Teacher
Jobs vacant

English Teacher

Experienced babysitter needed in the Center
Jobs vacant

Experienced babysitter needed in the Center

Science Teaching position at Ambrit International School
Jobs vacant

Science Teaching position at Ambrit International School

Mathematics Teaching position at Ambrit International School
Jobs vacant

Mathematics Teaching position at Ambrit International School

Seeking native speakers: Dutch, French, German, English UK, Nordics (Norwegian, Swedish, Finnish, Danish)
Jobs vacant

Seeking native speakers: Dutch, French, German, English UK, Nordics (Norwegian, Swedish, Finnish, Danish)

Vacancy at Embassy of Ireland
Jobs vacant

Vacancy at Embassy of Ireland

Seeking Babysitter job
Jobs vacant

Seeking Babysitter job

St Gerorge Int Schools is seeking Clerk to the Boards of the Association
Jobs vacant

St Gerorge Int Schools is seeking Clerk to the Boards of the Association

Rome International School is seeking supply teacher
Jobs vacant

Rome International School is seeking supply teacher

Preschool English Teacher
Jobs vacant

Preschool English Teacher