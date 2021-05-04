Assistant Secretary General

She works in close collaboration and assists the Leadership Team of the international religious organization by providing administrative support.
REQUIRED SKILLS
• Very good written and oral communication skills
• Capacity to write and speak fluently in English and Italian
• Good knowledge of Religious life or willingness to develop this
• Very good PC skills including Word, Excel and Powerpoint
• Good organization skills
• Discretion
• Ability to work in collaboration with others in an international and multicultural context
Send an email
Your message has been succesfully sent! Thank You!
RELATED ARTICLES
Wanted in Rome
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
One week time sharing property Palazzo del Giglio close to San Marco One bedroom, living, kitchten corner. 5 star hotel treatment Must sell
English bilingual Babysitter/driver
I am a middle aged qualified and experienced man looking for part-time work as a babysitter, driver or caretaker. Immediate availability. Tel. +393803428636
NO AGENCIES Trieste neighborhood Selling Apartment
Second floor, quiet, condominium gardens, immediately available, 140 sq, entrance hall, two large bedrooms, eat-in kitchen, spacious bathroom, double living-room, walk-in closet...
Available from July. Elegant and spacious bedroom of a high ceilings apartment, on the first "noble" floor of a 16th century building. Furnished with two wardrobes, a three drawer...