Assistant manager at tour operator

Our Boutique tour operator based in Rome (Piazza Bologna area), is looking for immediate hiring of a goal-oriented, full-time office assistant to work as part of the team. As the Assistant, you will research, develop and monitor itineraries in Italy for our North American clients. Simultaneously, you will build collaborations with existing and new Italian suppliers. Responsibilities also include: customer support, supplier support, independent and office time management.

Requirements are: strong computer and telephone skills, interpersonal skills, organizational skills and time management, fluent English and Italian. Tourism or hospitality background preferred but not necessary.

Please send your CV and cover letter to info@italysbestrome.com.
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
69341
Previous article Qualified English Teachers
Next article Mother tongue English teachers needed

RELATED ARTICLES

Mother tongue English teachers needed
Jobs vacant

Mother tongue English teachers needed

Qualified English Teachers
Jobs vacant

Qualified English Teachers

ENGLISH TEACHER WANTED
Jobs vacant

ENGLISH TEACHER WANTED

P/t English teacher needed for project in school morn & early afternoon
Jobs vacant

P/t English teacher needed for project in school morn & early afternoon

Kindergarden teacher
Jobs vacant

Kindergarden teacher

British School Group
Jobs vacant

British School Group

Nanny from SOUTH OF ENGLAND
Jobs vacant

Nanny from SOUTH OF ENGLAND

Administrative, Organisational & Data Handling Assistant
Jobs vacant

Administrative, Organisational & Data Handling Assistant

Marketing & Sales Manager Tourism/Corporate
Jobs vacant

Marketing & Sales Manager Tourism/Corporate

KS1-KS2 teacher
Jobs vacant

KS1-KS2 teacher

English Instructors in zone Latina/Aprilia/Pomezia
Jobs vacant

English Instructors in zone Latina/Aprilia/Pomezia

Qualified English Teacher For Primary International School
Jobs vacant

Qualified English Teacher For Primary International School

Assistant for Tour Operator wanted
Jobs vacant

Assistant for Tour Operator wanted

Tour operator seeking tour coordinator/manager for office
Jobs vacant

Tour operator seeking tour coordinator/manager for office

Senior Program Officer, Permanent Mission of Canada to the UN Food and Agriculture Agencies
Jobs vacant

Senior Program Officer, Permanent Mission of Canada to the UN Food and Agriculture Agencies