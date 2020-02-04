Assistant manager at tour operator

Our Boutique tour operator based in Rome (Piazza Bologna area), is looking for immediate hiring of a goal-oriented, full-time office assistant to work as part of the team. As the Assistant, you will research, develop and monitor itineraries in Italy for our North American clients. Simultaneously, you will build collaborations with existing and new Italian suppliers. Responsibilities also include: customer support, supplier support, independent and office time management.

Requirements are: strong computer and telephone skills, interpersonal skills, organizational skills and time management, fluent English and Italian. Tourism or hospitality background preferred but not necessary.

Please send your CV and cover letter to info@italysbestrome.com.