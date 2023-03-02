Looking for an assistant English as a Second Language Teacher for courses in OSTIA Mondays - Wednesdays - Thursdays from 5.00pm to 7.00pm and supply hours. Not necessarily mother tongue but CEFR level C2 or higher and clean English pronunciation. Preferably with young learners, tween and teen experience. Thank you.
ASSISTANT ESL TEACHER OSTIA
Ostia, Metropolitan City of Rome Capital, Italy
