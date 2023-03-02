12.8 C
Rome (IT)
Thu, 02 March 2023
Italy's news in English
JCU 1920x116
JCU 1920x116
JCU 1920x116
Mater Dei H1 700x180
  1. Home
  2. Classifieds
  3. ASSISTANT ESL TEACHER OSTIA
Classifieds Jobs vacant

ASSISTANT ESL TEACHER OSTIA

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Looking for an assistant English as a Second Language Teacher for courses in OSTIA Mondays - Wednesdays - Thursdays from 5.00pm to 7.00pm and supply hours. Not necessarily mother tongue but CEFR level C2 or higher and clean English pronunciation. Preferably with young learners, tween and teen experience. Thank you.

General Info

Address Ostia, Metropolitan City of Rome Capital, Italy
Email address gabrysem@gmail.com

View on Map

ASSISTANT ESL TEACHER OSTIA

Ostia, Metropolitan City of Rome Capital, Italy

Roccoforte 724x450
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
JCU 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Roccoforte #2 1400x360

More like this
Related

Jobs vacant

JCU Graphic Designer

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

JCU Neighborhood Apartment Coordinator (NAC)

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Qualified English Teachers Needed

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Looking for nanny

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

English Teachers Needed

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

JCU Adjunct Faculty Accounts Associate

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

JCU N.U.in Italy Program Assistant Manager

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

JCU N.U.in Italy Program Coordinator

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -