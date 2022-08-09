Appartments Trastevere to rent

Two elegant modern newly refurbished apartments in Trastevere's prestigious quiet of Via Mameli Just a stroll from the bustling alleys and famous restaurants. Solid wooden floors and modern minimal stile furniture.

App A 66 sqm has 3 rooms - living area with kitchenette-bedroom with shower room ensuite-an other spacious room that could be a second bedroom or living room. AC

App B 53 sqm has 2 rooms- living area with kitchenette- bedroom and a very spacious shower room . AC