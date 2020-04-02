APARTMENT IN THE HISTORICAL CITY CENTRE OF ROME

Hello guys,

I'm renting a little apartment situated in the heart of Rome at only 5minutes walking distance from Pantheon and the breath-taking Piazza Navona, and 15 minutes from St Peter Basilica.

The address is Via degli Spagnoli 45 00186 Rome (just at side of Piazza delle Coppelle).

This charming apartment is on the second floor of a classical building and it'is composed of an open-plan living room with sofa bed and adjoining kitchen, a double bedroom and bathroom. It is fully equipped with Wi-fi, air conditioning and TV.

The price is 900,00€/month (everything inlcuded).

For more information dont'hesitate to contact me.

Thanks

General Info

Price info 900,00€/month
Address Via degli Spagnoli, 45, 00186 Roma RM, Italia
Email address mar.puglia@gmail.com
