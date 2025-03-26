Apartment For Sale: Condominium with Park, Tennis Court and Swimming Pool
In the quiet Montesacro neighborhood well served by buses and metro B, I am selling an apartment on the 2nd floor with a terrace, 2 balconies, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, kitchen and living room. For more information, please write an email
General Info
View on Map
Apartment For Sale: Condominium with Park, Tennis Court and Swimming Pool
Via Monte Pollino, 00141 Roma RM, Italia
Latest news
Latest Whats'on
Latest Classifieds
Latest Yellow Pages
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
House-Manager(Butler) and Housekeeper
Apartment For Sale: Condominium with Park, Tennis Court and Swimming Pool
Health & Risk Communication: A Summer Professional Programme at AUR