Amazing Villa in exclusive estate overlooking the Vatican

Balduina Neighborhood - We have a one-of-a-kind villa renting in the heart of Rome near the Vatican. The property is in a very large estate which was built back in the 1700s and was owned by one of the Pope's. Now, there are 7 properties rented out which share the estate grounds which includes a pool. From the hill where this property is, you have an incredible and breathtaking view of the St. Peter's Basilica and the Vatican as well as all of Rome. The villa which is right in front of the main estate is approximately 75m2 made up of a living area with fireplace, fully furnished kitchen, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms (one with shower, one with bathtub), covered patio approx. 70m2 (!) and private garden overlooking the Dome of St. Peter's. The home has terra cotta flooring and heating below the floor, A/C, double-glazed windows and security bars for extra safety. The entire estate is right next to a very large park and only 900 meters from the Cipro metro stop. Renting with ONLY kitchen furnished. The landlady may have antique furniture to add upon request. RENT: €2700 + approx. €300/350 condominium. Available: in one month's time. Contract: 4+4 in individual's name. Company leases can be taken into consideration. For more information and/or appointments, please contact Bonnie Rose-Zanni (American) at +393474009753 or email: info@immobiliarezanni.com. Real Estate Agency Fee Applied.

