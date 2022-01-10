Amazing Villa in exclusive estate overlooking the Vatican

Balduina Neighborhood - We have a one-of-a-kind villa renting in the heart of Rome near the Vatican. The property is in a very large estate which was built back in the 1700s and was owned by one of the Pope's. Now, there are 7 properties rented out which share the estate grounds which includes a pool. From the hill where this property is, you have an incredible and breathtaking view of the St. Peter's Basilica and the Vatican as well as all of Rome. The villa which is right in front of the main estate is approximately 75m2 made up of a living area with fireplace, fully furnished kitchen, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms (one with shower, one with bathtub), covered patio approx. 70m2 (!) and private garden overlooking the Dome of St. Peter's. The home has terra cotta flooring and heating below the floor, A/C, double-glazed windows and security bars for extra safety. The entire estate is right next to a very large park and only 900 meters from the Cipro metro stop. Renting with ONLY kitchen furnished. The landlady may have antique furniture to add upon request. RENT: €2700 + approx. €300/350 condominium. Available: in one month's time. Contract: 4+4 in individual's name. Company leases can be taken into consideration. For more information and/or appointments, please contact Bonnie Rose-Zanni (American) at +393474009753 or email: info@immobiliarezanni.com. Real Estate Agency Fee Applied.

https://www.immobiliare.it/agenzie-immobiliari/168346/zanni-roma/

General Info

Price info €2700
Address Via Domizia Lucilla, 00136 Roma RM, Italia
Email address info@immobiliarezanni.com
View on Map

Amazing Villa in exclusive estate overlooking the Vatican

Via Domizia Lucilla, 00136 Roma RM, Italia

Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
Previous article Substitute Teachers Needed
Next article Aventino - remodeled 3 bedroom townhouse

