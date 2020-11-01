Afternoon work for English teacher immediate start
We're looking for an enthusiastic MT English teacher to join our school in Monteverde Vecchio. We offer 16-18 hours of afternoon lessons weekly (Monday to Friday) mixed onsite and online lessons with small groups of children and adults (groups of 1 to 6 students). We provide extensive support and all materials including lesson plans. Experience with Cambridge examinations is an advantage. Email CV and cover letter to hiring@creativeenglish.it
