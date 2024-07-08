31.5 C
Rome (IT)
Mon, 08 July 2024
Italy's news in English
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Smiling H1 - 700x180
  1. Home
  2. Classifieds
  3. ADOS position
Classifieds Jobs vacant

ADOS position

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

The British School in Ostia is looking for part-time Celta teachers and an Ados. Some experience teaching adults, children and teenagers is essential. Please send CV to direzioneostialido@britishschool.it

Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Castelli H3 - 1920 x 190
Castelli H3 - 1920 x 190
Castelli H3 - 1920 x 190
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
AUR 1400x360

More like this
Related

Jobs vacant

Cornell in Rome is looking for a Facilities & Administration Coordinator

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

ESL TEACHER FOR CAMBRIDGE CERTIFICATIONS

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Accademia Linguistica Trinity School

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Mothertongue Teachers Wanted

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Mother Tongue English Teachers needed in EUR School

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Accademia Linguistica Trinity School seeking DOS

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

AUR is seeking adjunct faculty to teach courses in our composition sequence

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

AUR Seeking Adjunct Faculty: Geographic Information Systems

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -