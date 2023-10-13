Administrative Assitant for a tour company

The tour company LizLevTours is looking for a part-time administrative assistant. We are looking for someone with excellent English, working Italian, and good communication skills.
The job consists mainly in scheduling tours, purchasing tickets, corresponding with clients and coordinating the guides. There may also be occasional errands.
The pay is 1100 euro a month for a trial period of 3 months, for 20 hours a week.
