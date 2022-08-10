Administrative assistant wanted

Searching for an Admin asst to work with financial planner based in Rome, but works with clients in Italy. The role will include basic admin task such as filing documents, sending out emails to clients, completing forms and keeping records updated. Fluency in written and spken english are a requirement. Knowledge of Italian woyld also help. 3 hours a day required. Mon to Fri. Flexible on hours worked. A remote working position. Possibility to expand role and performance relaed earnings with social media management. To start Sept 2022. € 550pm.

General Info

Price info €550pm
Address Xxxxxxxxxxxxxx

View on Map

Administrative assistant wanted

Xxxxxxxxxxxxxx

SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
77303
Previous article Elegant fully furnished villa w/pool just outside Rome renting

RELATED ARTICLES

English Language Learning Teacher
Jobs vacant

English Language Learning Teacher

Seeking babysitter
Jobs vacant

Seeking babysitter

UNIVERSITY EFL TEACHERS REQUIRED
Jobs vacant

UNIVERSITY EFL TEACHERS REQUIRED

Elementary School Teacher - Marymount International School Rome
Jobs vacant

Elementary School Teacher - Marymount International School Rome

Teacher Assistant Elementary School - Marymount International School Rome
Jobs vacant

Teacher Assistant Elementary School - Marymount International School Rome

Insegnante inglese asilo nido
Jobs vacant

Insegnante inglese asilo nido

UNIDROIT seeking a Secretary
Jobs vacant

UNIDROIT seeking a Secretary

JCU Neighborhood Apartment Coordinator
Jobs vacant

JCU Neighborhood Apartment Coordinator

Qualified Mother Tongue Teachers
Jobs vacant

Qualified Mother Tongue Teachers

English Teacher for preschool and afternoon courses
Jobs vacant

English Teacher for preschool and afternoon courses

English Teachers for Early Years, Primary and Middle School. Secretary.
Jobs vacant

English Teachers for Early Years, Primary and Middle School. Secretary.

QUALIFIED MOTHER TONGUE ENGLISH TEACHERS
Jobs vacant

QUALIFIED MOTHER TONGUE ENGLISH TEACHERS

Seeking Admin Assistant (1 year Temporary Position)
Jobs vacant

Seeking Admin Assistant (1 year Temporary Position)

Seeking English English mother tongue babysitter
Jobs vacant

Seeking English English mother tongue babysitter

Part-time Spanish Teacher for Middle School
Jobs vacant

Part-time Spanish Teacher for Middle School