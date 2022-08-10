Searching for an Admin asst to work with financial planner based in Rome, but works with clients in Italy. The role will include basic admin task such as filing documents, sending out emails to clients, completing forms and keeping records updated. Fluency in written and spken english are a requirement. Knowledge of Italian woyld also help. 3 hours a day required. Mon to Fri. Flexible on hours worked. A remote working position. Possibility to expand role and performance relaed earnings with social media management. To start Sept 2022. € 550pm.
Administrative assistant wanted
